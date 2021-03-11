India Post News Paper

Miami sportswear firm Asked to withdraw Ganesh leggings

Miami sportswear firm Asked to withdraw Ganesh leggings
March 11
15:35 2021
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Hugely piqued Indian Americans have strongly pitched Miami (Florida) headquartered firm Martha Acuna Sports Wear for immediate withdrawal of Ganesh Lavanda Leggings, carrying images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh; calling it hugely disturbing.

It is contended that Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs, thighs, calves and knees; or for wicking human sweat. Any Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda is not okay with devotees.

RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, has urged Martha Acuna Sport Wear and its CEO Martha Acuna (who also happens to be a Mexican actress) to offer a formal apology; besides withdrawing Ganesh Lavanda Leggings.

Clothing companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Lord Ganesh to be displayed on leggings, Rajan emphasized.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Zed noted.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Martha Acuna Sport Wear is claimed to be “Inspired by Feminine Energy” and states that “Our challenge is to continue to reinvent ourselves every day” and “All our fabrics are sublimated”. Description of “Ganesh Lavanda Leggings”, priced at $82, included “built-in shapeware to provide an instant butt lift with ruched detailing at mid-rise waist”. 

