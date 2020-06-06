Michael Jordan pledges $100 million for racial justice, equality

NEW YORK: Basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Nike-owned Jordan Brand have announced that they will be donating $100 million to organisations dedicated to promote racial equality and social justice.

In a joint statement on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand said on Friday that the money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of black people,” read the statement on Twitter.

This development comes following the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in police custody in US, causing a nationwide protest. Floyd, aged 46, died on May 25 shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

Jordan, 57, had expressed grief and outrage on his demise and said: “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”

