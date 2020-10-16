India Post News Paper

Michelle Obama launched #VotingSquad challenge to urge Americans to vote
October 16
10:56 2020
NEW DELHI: Writer and former first lady of the US Michelle Obama has launched a new online challenge #VotingSquad aimed at urging more people to vote in the forthcoming US presidential elections.

Obama took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and launched the challenge urging people to “text three people” who might not vote and ask them to vote.
“Making sure our friends and family have a plan to vote will make all the difference in this election. So, here’s my challenge to you: text three people in your life today who might not vote and ask them to join your #VotingSquad and make a plan to vote together,” she wrote in the caption.

She went on to state that she has also tagged some of her friends asking them to vote. The ‘Becoming’ author also urged people to share a photo with their squad challenging three friends to share their plan to vote. “I’ve tagged a couple of folks who I’m challenging to create their #VotingSquad. I want to see your squad! Post a photo with your squad and challenge three friends to share their plan to vote,” she wrote.

Michelle asked people to join the initiative at “weall.vote/votingsquad”. (ANI)

