Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Microsoft launching ‘plasmabot’ to urge recovered patients donate plasma

Microsoft launching ‘plasmabot’ to urge recovered patients donate plasma
April 19
11:23 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSICO: As countries including India explore plasma therapy to treat severe COVID-19 patients, Microsoft is launching a plasmabot initiative to encourage people who have been recovered from the deadly disease donate their plasma.

Several studies have begun in different parts of the world to test effectiveness of convalescent plasma therapy in treating COVID-19 patients. The idea behind this therapy is that immunity can be transferred from a healthy person to a sick using convalescent plasma.

Convalescent plasma refers to plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. According to a CNBC report, Microsoft is working with a consortium of pharmaceutical companies to launch a “plasmabot” this weekend to reach out to people who wish to donate their plasma . “The plasmabot will also provide information about the procedure and direct them to a nearby site where they can safely make the donation,” said the report.

In this therapy, blood is drawn from a person who has recovered from the disease and the serum is separated and screened for virus-neutralising antibodies.When attacked by a pathogen, our immune systems produce antibodies and in this therapy, these antibodies from recovered patients are used to treat other sick people.

According to Microsoft’s head of research Peter Lee, “the goal is to recruit as much plasma as soon as possible”. Mirosoft is supporting the efforts of plasma alliance formed by companies like Octapharma, Takeda, CSL Behring and others.

Lee said he believes the plasma therapy has the “potential to save lives.” According to Neha Gupta, Infectious Diseases Consultant at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, immunity develops early in asymptomatic or persons with mild symptoms, while it develops later in severe and critically-ill COVID 19 patients.

The process for donating plasma is similar to donating blood and takes about an hour, according to Houston Methodist which became the first academic medical centre in the US to transfuse donated plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient into a critically ill patient.

Plasma donors are hooked up to a small device that removes plasma while simultaneously returning red blood cells to their bodies. Unlike regular blood donation in which donors have to wait for red blood cells to replenish between donations, plasma can be donated more frequently, as often as twice a week, it said.

In India, states like Kerala and Gujarat have started Convalescent Plasma Therapy from to treat Covid-19 patients.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

I have attitude towards liars & traitors: ... - https://t.co/7Gsqr0ujAA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/4yW9Ry0r6I
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:54 am

#Kerala magician offers free 'service' to ease tension - https://t.co/3b8UviwiXP Get your news featured use… https://t.co/CXPkMlsrBp
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:52 am

Nobel winning scientist claims COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/VTjfTPsp9X Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/JI7imtviBS
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:48 am

No guarantee #Coronavirus vaccine will be developed: #WHO envoy - https://t.co/WtQO7Dv05L Get your news featured u… https://t.co/btwlYgegUj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 19, 2020, 7:46 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.