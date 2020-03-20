Something went wrong with the connection!

Microsoft Teams platform reaches 44mn daily active users

March 20
10:42 2020
SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft’s unified communications platform for workplace called Teams has reached 44 million daily active users (DAUs) — an over 40 per cent jump from 20 million DAUs in November 2019.

The Teams’ nearest competitor Slack last announced 12 million DAUs in October. Microsoft is planning to introduce a real-time noise suppression feature for Teams meetings this year. This would be ideal for people working from home.

According to Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, with schools, churches, businesses and offices were closed, the company is discovering what it’s really like to be home with families at all times, while also trying to stay productive and connected to work teams.

“We are encouraging employees to schedule meetings to conclude five minutes before the end of the hour or half an hour. This shortens your time together slightly but goes a long way towards avoiding potential burnout from uninterrupted back-to-backs,” Spataro said in a statement on Thursday.

Every employee faces unique challenges right now, and every employee will approach this situation differently. “As managers, it’s so important to try to understand and react to their individual needs as much as possible,” he added.

To help employees, Microsoft has started offering virtual meditation sessions they can join when they need a moment to unwind from work. “Find a quiet space where you won’t be interrupted. Next, set your microphone to mute so others can enjoy the silence. And finally, use your camera to watch the session leader for guidance on breathing techniques. Once you feel like you’ve got those down, you can switch off your camera to fully focus on calming your mind,” said the company. IANS

