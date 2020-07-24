India Post News Paper

Microsoft to launch largest-ever Xbox gaming series this fall

Microsoft to launch largest-ever Xbox gaming series this fall
July 24
10:41 2020
NEW DELHI: After witnessing a breakthrough quarter for gaming, Microsoft has said that it will launch Xbox gaming series this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever.

The Xbox Game Pass is seeing record subscriber growth across both, console and PC and now includes content from more than 100 studios, according to Microsoft CEO Satya Madella.

“It was simply a breakthrough quarter for gaming. We saw record engagement and monetization, led by strength on and off-console, as people everywhere turn to gaming to connect, socialize, and play with others,” he said during the earnings call after declaring the company’s fourth quarter results of its fiscal year 2020.

“We are delivering differentiated, first and third-party content to attract and retain gamers. Xbox Series X will launch this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever. And Minecraft reached a new high of nearly 132 million monthly active users during the quarter,” he informed.

Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service is already live in 15 countries. The company last week announced it will bring xCloud to Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can stream games to a phone or tablet and play along with nearly 100 million Xbox Live players around the world.

The xCloud gaming service may arrive first on Samsung’s Galaxy Note S20 Ultra.

