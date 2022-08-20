India Post News Paper

Midnight Janmashtami ecstasy grips India

August 20
10:50 2022
NEW DELHI: Devotees thronged Krishna temples across the country to participate in the midnight celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In Mathura, devotees were seen dancing to the tunes of “Hare Rama Hera Krishna”. The enthusiasm is quite similar in Krishna temples across the country. As per mythology, the birth of Lord Krishna took place at midnight. Special Prasada is distributed after the midnight rituals on Janmashtami.
In Delhi’s ISKCON temple, special rituals were performed as part of midnight celebrations. Devotees gathered to have a glimpse of the ceremony.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took part in Dahi Handi amid midnight celebrations on Krishna Janmashtami in Bhopal. Janmashtami was celebrated across the country with all fervour on Friday. Temples were seen lit up with colourful lights and chants of “Jai Shree Krishna” reverberated across various cities and towns.

Amit ShahUnion Home Minister Amit Shah visited the ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad with his wife Sonal Shah on Friday to offer prayers. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam’, the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, inspires our thoughts, our actions and our vision,” Adityanath said.

In Maharashtra’s Thane, the festival of Janmashtami was celebrated on a large scale and several Dahi Handi competitions were conducted there. A huge crowd had gathered to see the Dahi Handi competition. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor celebrated the Dahi Handi event with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on Friday. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra.

The day mostly falls in the month of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances along with the Dahi Handi competition.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the country.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone’s life. Long live Shri Krishna!,” tweeted PM Modi. (ANI)

Hare Rama Hera KrishnaJanmashtamiJanmashtami Celebration IndiaJanmashtami CelebrationsKrishna Templekrishna Temple VrindavanlifestyleMidnight JanmashtamiMidnight Janmashtami Celebration
