Migrant Kashmiri Pandits reject Rs 2,340 cr funds probe order

JAMMU: Migrant Kashmiri Pandits on Monday rejected an inquiry ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir government into an alleged scam of Rs 2,340 crores involving relief funds meant for the migrant Pandit community.

In a statement on Monday, Satish Mahaldar, chairman of reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of Pandit community said: “We reject the inquiry committee set up by the J&K government to investigate the scam of Rs 2,340 crores.

“We had brought the scam to light on May 17 with documentary evidence to prove how political activists of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party were getting monthly monetary benefits from the exchequer from the share meant for the members of the Kashmiri Pandit community.

“We had sought an investigation by the Central bureau of investigations (CBI) or the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB). “Instead, the government has formed a committee that includes members who were involved in the process of enrolling the activists and disbursing relief to them. “It seems the committee has been formed to cover up the scam.

“We reiterate our demand for an independent inquiry since the amount involved is huge and the people have the right to know where the amount has gone”. In the past also there have been reports of financial irregularities being committed in disbursing relief to migrant Pandits and even in the registration of families of migrants who live outside Kashmir.

