Miguel Cardona confirmed as US Education Secy

March 02
15:50 2021
WASHINGTON: The US Senate has voted to confirm Miguel Cardona, a former public school teacher, as the country’s new Secretary of Education. On Monday, Cardona was confirmed after a 64-33 vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

At his confirmation hearing last month, Cardona pledged to provide clear reopening guidance based on science, suggesting plans like increased surveillance coronavirus testing for educators as well as giving them priority to receive the vaccine.

After taking office, President Joe Biden pledged to reopen most schools by May, within his first 100 days in White House. Cardona, whose family is from Puerto Rico, began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Connecticut, New York, and soon became a principal.

He was named the state’s Education Commissioner in 2019.

