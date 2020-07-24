Satisfied with India’s cooperation in BRICS, says Russia NEW DELHI/MOSCOW: Over a month after the India-China faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Russia on Thursday said that it is satisfied with India’s cooperation...

COVID-19 could push one-third of Nepal’s population below poverty line KATHMANDU: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could push nearly one third of Nepal’s population below poverty line due to the loss of livelihoods in the wake of the health crisis, the...

Vidyut Jammwal: I’m not a star son, have survived because of friendship MUMBAI: Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star son and has survived in...

Pak ready to play but won’t run after India for bilateral series: Mani LAHORE: Pakistan are ready to play a bilateral series with India whenever the latter is ready, but they won’t be running after them for a series, said Pakistan Cricket Board...

Mike Tyson, 54, to make boxing comeback in September LONDON: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on September...

Microsoft to launch largest-ever Xbox gaming series this fall NEW DELHI: After witnessing a breakthrough quarter for gaming, Microsoft has said that it will launch Xbox gaming series this fall with the largest launch lineup for any console ever....

Is veganism the future of food in a post-Covid-19 era? NEW DELHI: People worldwide are recognising the devastating toll of the animal agribusiness on the environment, human health, and our collective sense of ethics. Theres still a long way to...

‘Political leadership, community engagement vital for COVID-19 response’ GENEVA: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said that political leadership and community engagement are the two vital pillars of the response to COVID-19. Tedros told...

With over 49K new corona cases India nears 13L-mark NEW DELHI: India on Friday recorded the highest single day spike of almost 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total tally to 12,87,945, with the death toll...

One in 5 in the country jobless after lockdown NEW DELHI: After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted among a sample size...

India won’t accept unilateral attempt by China to change status quo: Govt NEW DELHI: India on Thursday forcefully reiterated that it will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. In...

India lashes out at Pak for blocking all avenues in Jadhav case NEW DELHI: In a scathing admonition of Pakistan, the government on Thursday said that Islamabad has blocked all the avenues for an effective remedy available for India in the Kulbhushan...

Over 100,000 Indian-Americans watch virtual rally Aditya Satsangi & IPNS FREMONT: Hindus4Trump held a massive virtual rally on 19th July across the 48 states of the United States. The rally was organized by Americans4Hindus.org along with...

CG Amit Kumar set to take Chicago Indian Mission to new height Ramesh Soparawala India Post News Service CHICAGO: A career diplomat with wide ranging experience under his belt serving many an Indian Mission abroad and headquarter too, Amit Kumar has come ...

Schweppes Urged to stop promoting Lord Ganesh Cocktail Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Indian Americana at large have urged Amsterdam headquartered beverage firm Schweppes International Limited (SIL) to remove the Ganesha Cocktail promoted on its website, calling it very repulsive...

Indian Americans support Robert Lancia for Congressional seat Geetha Patil RHODE ISLAND: Members of the Indian American community from MA and RI organized an Election Campaign Kickoff program in support of Robert Lancia (Bob) who is contesting for...

Nominations invited for Ankit-Junaid Social Harmony Fellowship & Award 2020.Â India Post News Service CHICAGO: Ankit-Junaid Social Harmony Fellowship & Award is an initiative of KhudaiKhidmatgarorganization to recognize the college enrolled students working for peace and communal harmony. This Award...

Nisha Sharma vs Mark Desaulnier Aditya Satsangi The California 11thcongressional district has historically been a mixed county with its fair share of Democrat and Republican leadership in its history. The district includes many important cities...

SAAPRI voices concern over new immigration policies Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The South Asian American Policy & Research Institute(SAAPRI) has strongly come out supporting immigrants in the United States in as much as they have helped build the...