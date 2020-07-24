India Post News Paper

Mike Tyson, 54, to make boxing comeback in September

Mike Tyson, 54, to make boxing comeback in September
July 24
10:47 2020
LONDON: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on September 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.

On his Legends Only League website, Tyson has announced the bout against Jones Jr., a 51-year-old fighter. “It’s just going to be amazing,” the 54-year-old said. Jones last fought in 2018.

Tyson, who became the youngest heavyweight champion of all time when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 aged 20, won 50 of his 58 professional fights before retiring after his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. In May, Tyson had teased fans about his possible comeback to the ring by posting a cryptic message on social media.

In a video put on Instagram, Tyson was seen growling through a workout hitting the pads. “Anything is possible when you are smart about it. Train Smart. Recover Smarter,” he had written as the caption. Towards the end of the video, he said: “I am back.”

