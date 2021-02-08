India Post News Paper

Miley Cyrus shows off toned abs in new monokini post

February 08
11:05 2021
WASHINGTON: Soaring the temperature through her desirable physique, American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus set fitness goals for her fans by posting a video showcasing her toned abs on Sunday (local time).

Two days ahead of her performance at the annual championship game of the National Football League- Super Bowl, the 28-year-old star shared a new video on her social media handles in which she is seen donning a two-piece checkered black bikini paired with some jewellery, and a top-knot hairstyle.
In the self shooted mirror clip, Cyrus zoomed in on her toned abs and arms, as well as a slim figure, also flaunting her various tattoos and pierced belly button while listening to American rapper Saweetie’s club-ready jam “Tap In”.

Keeping the caption the former Hannah Montana actor wrote, “THIRST TAP IN,” using a string of sports emoticons. The captivating video garnered more than three million views within few hours of being posted while many fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus had announced earlier that she is all set to headline a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert being held for frontline healthcare workers.

The songstress took to Instagram to share the details of her performance that will be a part of the TikTok Tailgate event, scheduled to take place before the big game of the National Football League at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on February 7. (ANI)

