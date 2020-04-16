Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Millennium Bank among Top 100 best performing community banks

Millennium Bank among Top 100 best performing community banks
April 16
14:39 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ramesh Soparawala
India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Millennium Bank, a minority owned community bank in Chicagoland, has been ranked among top 100 best performing U.S. community banks, under $3 billion in asset size, by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The bank is one of four Illinois banks to make the ranking and one of 4,391 eligible banks to receive the Top 100 honor.“During these trying times, the financial strength of your bank is crucial and we are thrilled to be ranked in the top 100 U.S. community banks under $3 billion in asset size,” said NicholasDizonno. President & CEO of the Bank

He further observed that “to be ranked at this level nationally and be one of four Illinois community banks to receive this honor is another exceptional milestone for us as an institution and a testament to the hard work, vision and focus of our entire team.” 

S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated six metrics to identify top-performing U.S. community banks under $3 billion in asset size: pre-tax return on tangible common equity; net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans; efficiency ratio; adjusted Texas ratio; net interest margin; and loan growth. Based off current regulatory standards and the criteria listed above, 4,391 commercial banks, savings banks, and savings & loan associations were eligible to be ranked in the top 100 best performing community banks in the U.S.

Established in 2007, Millennium Bank is an independent, minority owned community bank with a focus on commercial lending, business banking and relationship building. The five-star rated bank is the only community bank in Des Plaines and has established itself as a leader in the community, providing hundreds of small businesses the opportunity to contribute to local economic development and business owners the opportunity to launch prosperous businesses to help their communities flourish.

It is a Bauer Financial, Inc. 5-star rated, independent, minority owned community bank with a focus on commercial lending, business banking and relationship building.

As the only true community bank in Des Plaines, Millennium Bank takes great pride in their efforts to encourage economic growth and provide opportunities for the individuals and communities they serve to achieve economic stability. Committed to personal service and relationship banking, whatever your banking needs are, Millennium Bank is here to provide you with the best possible banking experience. For more information on Millennium Bank, visit https://milbnk.com/.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) that integrates financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Millennium Bank among Top 100 best performing community banks - https://t.co/70BOn8FyCU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qjUWVxdKcz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:09 am

Sunil Shah tops as businessman & ... - https://t.co/OKLYq4zrwI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/TThQI1f8pj
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:03 am

World Hindu Council of ... - https://t.co/n7mY4TNEU0 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #California… https://t.co/DWVtH3s5CV
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 8:59 am

Choice for Indian Muslims - https://t.co/zV5YR2mWs5 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #DrMuhammadIqbal… https://t.co/GsTplGfp5O
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 8:57 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.