Millennium Bank among Top 100 best performing community banks

CHICAGO: Millennium Bank, a minority owned community bank in Chicagoland, has been ranked among top 100 best performing U.S. community banks, under $3 billion in asset size, by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The bank is one of four Illinois banks to make the ranking and one of 4,391 eligible banks to receive the Top 100 honor.“During these trying times, the financial strength of your bank is crucial and we are thrilled to be ranked in the top 100 U.S. community banks under $3 billion in asset size,” said NicholasDizonno. President & CEO of the Bank

He further observed that “to be ranked at this level nationally and be one of four Illinois community banks to receive this honor is another exceptional milestone for us as an institution and a testament to the hard work, vision and focus of our entire team.”

S&P Global Market Intelligence calculated six metrics to identify top-performing U.S. community banks under $3 billion in asset size: pre-tax return on tangible common equity; net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans; efficiency ratio; adjusted Texas ratio; net interest margin; and loan growth. Based off current regulatory standards and the criteria listed above, 4,391 commercial banks, savings banks, and savings & loan associations were eligible to be ranked in the top 100 best performing community banks in the U.S.

Established in 2007, Millennium Bank is an independent, minority owned community bank with a focus on commercial lending, business banking and relationship building. The five-star rated bank is the only community bank in Des Plaines and has established itself as a leader in the community, providing hundreds of small businesses the opportunity to contribute to local economic development and business owners the opportunity to launch prosperous businesses to help their communities flourish.

As the only true community bank in Des Plaines, Millennium Bank takes great pride in their efforts to encourage economic growth and provide opportunities for the individuals and communities they serve to achieve economic stability. Committed to personal service and relationship banking, whatever your banking needs are, Millennium Bank is here to provide you with the best possible banking experience. For more information on Millennium Bank, visit https://milbnk.com/.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) that integrates financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

