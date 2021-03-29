“Mindset allows batsman to hit sixes,” says David Miller

South Africa’s destructive middle-order batsman David Miller believes that the mindset of a player helps him to hit big sixes in a T20 match. In a recent conversation with the fellow cricketers via Betway, Killer Miller accepted that going to the gym and getting stronger muscles doesn’t-necessarily lead to hitting sixes.

In the interview about revealing the secrets of hitting sixes, Proteas, a left-handed batsman, made a valid point that batsmen need to work on a regular basis to clear the boundary. It’s not like you start today and get an expert the next day. It takes a lot of courage and a big heart to smash 6s.

“You can always get the power through the gym and getting strong, but you look at Nicholas Pooran at the moment, even AB de Villiers, they’re not as big and strong. I’m not necessarily big on the weight of a bat, but makes a massive difference in the mental side of things,” Miller quoted.

“It’s something that you’re constantly grooving and constantly working on.”

David Miller gave the example of his former teammate and South Africa’s dangerous batter AB de Villiers who is known for hitting the ball in any part of the stadium. Miller said that AB doesn’t have a big, strong, and muscular body but he’s got terrific mental stability and therefore can hit any bowler over the top and get a six.

He also named Nicholas Pooran in the list of players who, whilst not the most athletically gifted like Gayle or Pollard, have excellent consistency and mindset to hit sixes in a shorter format of the game.

If you actually look at back to 15 years, batsmen don’t hit sixes too often but since IPL’s introduction and T20 cricket’s popularity, players have got the belief that they can hit boundaries with ease. Scoring 13 or 14 runs in an over is not a difficult task anymore. Cricketers don’t take time to settle down on the pitch now. They just look to clear the boundary from the first ball.

“Gone are the days of getting yourself in. Players are realizing that they can score at 13 or 14 runs an over,” he added

As part of the discussion, former English captain Kevin Pietersen, Australia’s legendary middle-order batsman, and former coach Daren Lehmann were present through conferencing to give their opinions about hitting sixes in t20 cricket. All of them had one favor of hitting sixes is that a batsman doesn’t require to have a stronger or bigger muscular body shape to clear the ropes. Mindset of a player is a big thing.

The interview was conducted by the Betway Insider.

