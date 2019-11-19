Mini world manifested at LPU campus

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

PHAGWARA: Providing a collective cosmic platform to international students of over 50 countries to represent the heritage, achievements, rituals, inventions and celebrations of their respective countries, Lovely Professional University (LPU) organized the 10th season of its annual two-day international fest “One World” this year, a varsity release said.

On these lines a virtual ‘Mini-World’ was manifested at the LPU Campus. On day one, nine ambassadors and diplomats from six Nations added charm with their presence by witnessing the premier celebrations of the fest. The guests not only appreciated the lively cultural presentations about their own countries but also danced to the favorite rhythmic beats of other countries, particularly to Bhangra dhol beats of Punjab. The theme of the 10th edition of the fest was “Inventions & inventions: Ideas that made the difference”.

Ambassador of Zambia to India Judith Kapijimpanga, Ambassador of Somalia to India Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to India Sidek Ali and his wife Mariaratnah HJ Mohd Apong, Ambassador of Mongolia to India Ganbold Gonchig, Education Attache from Afghanistan to India Sediqullah Sahar, Deputy Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to India Leonardo Mola Laplata Mum, First Secretary of Zambian Embassy Chisenga Navilery Bangwe, and Second Secretary of the Zambian Embassy Namunda Lubinda Mwitumwa witnessed the the international cultural extravaganza along with LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal and Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal at the campus November 15. Prior to this, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ inaugurated the ‘One World’ festivities a few days back at the campus.

Upholding the great notion that festivals promote diversity, increase creativity, and make the world a better place to live in, the fest was flagged off with four-km colorful cultural procession. It comprised over 50 international tableaus, troupes and over 40 dances. Showcasing the cultural heritage of their respective countries and maintaining global unity, Indian students participated along with their international counterparts in the celebrations. All of them were seen dancing and singing throughout the procession and working together for allied endeavours.

Celebrating the theme of the year, students held placards with slogans related to various festivities, models of inventions and innovations in miniature forms. The international students were seen with particular dresses, ornaments and other attributes of their country. Continuing years’ of celebrations Over 70 exhibition stalls were set up at the Baldev Raj Mittal Unipolis arena where over 3,000 international students enthralled over 30,000 spectators with their performances.

LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal said that international students at LPU are always inspired to celebrate this annual mega-fest by showcasing and sharing their cultures and values with students of other countries. Celebrated under separate theme every year, the event helps students in establishing bonds of unity in diversity and attaining universal brotherhood for peaceful co-existence the world over.

International students Dawa Tshomo of B.Sc. (Airlines, Tourism & Hospitality) from Bhutan, Jaime Ripoco Eboiche of B.Tech (Electronics & Communication Engineering) from Equatorial Guinea, Kanishkhani Bimsara Batuge Batugedara Appuhamilage of B.Sc. (Design – Fashion) from Sri Lanka, and Gabriela De Los Angeles Mejias Pineiro of Diploma in Food Production from Venezuela said in a statement: “We have come to understand the culture and origin of other countries through their rituals and other celebrations at the campus. In addition, we have imbibed great companionship and harmony from all of our counter-parts.”

The international students also exhibited myths, folk-lore, tribal-tales, urban development, music, dance-forms, literature, chivalry, currencies, attires, languages and other achievements. Among the participating international students were those from China, Bhutan, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Mali, Maldives, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mauritius, and Tibet.

LPU Schools of Business, Agriculture, Computer Science & Engineering, Law, Polytechnic, Computer Applications, Mechanical Engineering, Physiotherapy & Paramedical Sciences and Bio-Engineering & Bio-Sciences represented the heritages of different countries.

