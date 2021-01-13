India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Minimum temperature, air quality dips in Delhi; dense fog envelops city

Minimum temperature, air quality dips in Delhi; dense fog envelops city
January 13
10:18 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As the mercury dipped in the national capital, so did the air quality with the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) reporting an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 301 (very poor) in Delhi.

At 8:30 am, the minimum temperatures in Palam and Safdarjung were reported at 4.6 degrees Celsius and 3.2 degrees Celsius respectively by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Dense fog enveloped the city, resulting in very low visibility in several areas.

Owing to this, the Delhi Airport initiated low visibility procedures. “Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are currently normal. For further assistance, please get in touch with the airline concerned. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted,” the Delhi Airport tweeted.

On Tuesday, the IMD had predicted cold wave conditions in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three days. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will US be able to vaccinate the entire country in 06 months?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #YouTube to suspend Trump's channel - https://t.co/z1CFU9XKqV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Covid19Crisis #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:27 am

    Ind vs Aus: IPL this year probably wasn't ... - https://t.co/dbrXSEkl0C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #JustinLanger #MayankAgarwal #Natarajan
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:24 am

    We don't accept committee ... - https://t.co/2swAIacVvW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmLaws #FarmersProtest #HarsimratKaurBadal #India #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar #Kejriwal
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:19 am

    There must be no ifs and ... - https://t.co/f01eozp70G Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #SJaishankar #SecurityCouncilResolution1373 #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #TSTirumurti
    h J R

    - January 13, 2021, 5:17 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.