Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Presents Lilawati Awards

NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) presented the Lilavati Award 2020 on April 11 2021 at an event in the AICTE auditorium in NewDelhi with Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Minister of Education, felicitating the winners.

Based on the theme ‘Women Empowerment’, AICTE finalized the winners from a total of 456 entries who competed across 6 sub themes, which include, Women’s Health, Self-Defense, Sanitation and Hygiene, Literacy, Women Entrepreneurship, and Legal Awareness. After analyzing the initial entries, the top 10 entries under each sub-theme were invited for presentation before the two committees headed by Prof Sushma Yadava, Vice-Chancellor, B.P.S. Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Khanpur Kalan, Haryana and Dr. Vinita S. Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya.

SWEAT (Sona Women Entrepreneurship and Training) from Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu won the contest in the ‘ Women Entrepreneurship’ sub theme. Under the ‘Digital Literacy’ sub theme, Bharatiya Vidyapeeth won the contest.

Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune won the award under the ‘Literacy’ sub theme. WIT Women Health Coalition from Walchand Institute of Technology, Maharashtra won the award under the ‘Women’s Health’ sub theme. Radiant Seetha from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College won the contest in the ‘Legal Awareness’ sub theme. Finally, Paritrana from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu won the award for the ‘Self Defense’ sub theme.

After felicitating the winners, Ramesh Pokhriyal congratulated all the 456 teams who participated in the contest. “I congratulate all the winners and all the 456 teams who took part in this contest. Women empowerment is the need of society, and initiatives like this from AICTE deserve special applause,” said Pokhriyal.

He welcomed the initiative of AICTE for instituting the Lilawati Awards and stressed that such innovative steps shall be great motivation for girls to join higher education. He added that the new National Educational Policy has greatly emphasized on gender equality and students should participate in such initiatives to promote women empowerment. He added, “ …… the NEP provides flexibility & freedom to students to pursue education with Academic Credit Bank that allows continuity of education as per the learner’s ability. The NEP provides everyone with a wide field of choice for multi-disciplinary education”.

AICTE Chairman Professor Anil Sahasrabudhethanked Pokhriyalfor attending the event. He congratulates all the teams who submitted the entries.”India is a country known for respecting and celebrating the glory of womanhood, and with initiatives like these, AICTE is also contributing its bit to empower the women in our country,” he said.

AICTE Vice Chairman, Dr. MP Pooniaobserved that initiatives like these could empower women in the nation, and made it clear that gender equality is the necessity of modern-day society. “In a country like India, ensuring empowerment of women is very much necessary. Initiatives like Lilawati Awards could make people aware of the necessity of gender equality, and it will surely strengthen women in the nation,” said Poonia.

Bharatiya Vidyapeeth, who won the award under the digital literacy subtheme, suggested that internet revolution that has happened in India post-2014 has played a crucial role in empowering women in the nation. “Post-2014, the internet revolution happened in India, and it has helped women in the country to grow, as information is accessible at their fingertips. However, even now, there are several women in the country who do not have sufficient digital literacy, and we should bring them too to the forefront of the society,” said Vidyapeeth.

