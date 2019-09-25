Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Ministers, leaders greet Bachchan on being named Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient

September 25
11:08 2019
NEW DELHI: A number of political leaders and union ministers congratulated actor Amitabh Bachchan on being named the Dadasaheb Phalke award recipient for the year 2018. Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said the award was “a befitting tribute” to the legend.

“Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s contribution to Indian cinema cannot be put in words. The prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward is a befitting tribute to this legend. May you continue to serve the Indian Film industry with your versatile acting. Many congratulations @SrBachchan,” Shah tweeted.

The award comes in a year when 76-year-old Bachchan completes 50 years as an actor.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar confirmed the news in a Twitter post.

“The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and the international community are happy. My heartiest congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan,” Javadekar tweeted, tagging both the Prime Minister and the actor.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi congratulated Bachchan and tweeted, “My Hearty congratulations to Amitabh Bachchan for getting selected unanimously for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Amitabh Bachchan ji you have entertained and inspired through your versatile acting for generations and we are proud of you.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Twitter, “Many many congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji for being selected for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award! Maharashtra salutes you for your great and legendary contribution to the Indian cinema!”

DMK chief M K Stalin said, “Heartiest Congratulations to one of the great actors of the country, Thiru Amitabh Bachchan on being selected for the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. A well deserved honour for his contributions to Indian cinema.”

Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot tweeted, “Actor mr Amitabh Bachchan. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Ji on being selected for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Your outstanding contribution to the film industry is an inspiration to young actors.” PTI

