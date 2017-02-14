Something went wrong with the connection!

Miracle Foundation launches campaign for orphans

February 14
21:23 2017
caroline_withorphans-wecAUSTIN, TX: There are millions of orphaned children in the developing world, many of whom languish in sub-standard institutions without access to basic food, clean water, schooling, medical care and a stable, fun childhood. The Miracle Foundation, a non-profit organization that empowers orphans to reach their full potential by turning orphanages into places where children thrive, is launching its unique Orange is for Orphans campaign.

The 501(c) (3) charity, which revolutionizes the way orphanages are run, funded and managed, hopes to raise awareness of the 153 million orphan children in the world and empower people to make miracles for them. The Miracle Foundation works as a voice to promote and advocate for orphans around the world.

Participating in this new Orange is for Orphans campaign can engage one in the lives of less fortunate children in the developing world, said Caroline Boudreaux, Founder of the Miracle Foundation.

Helping children go from hopeless and head-down, to empowered and standing-tall, with bright futures ahead of them, is one of the most fulfilling endeavors in the world. Launched in 2000, the Miracle Foundation turns struggling, institutional orphanages into stable, loving, nurturing homes where children thrive and truly change the story of their lives. The Austin, TX-based organization partners with existing orphanages to implement its proven and systematic method for providing a home where the fundamental needs and rights of growing children are met, from the day they arrive until the day they graduate into adulthood.

The Miracle Foundation proves that one person can make miracles for orphan children,” said Chris Porter, donor. “I have witnessed first-hand what my donations can do to change the lives of many. I’ve traveled to India and visited the orphanages and have seen the difference my investment makes in orphans’ lives.

Each of these children is a tiny miracle, and together, we can make big things happen for them.”The Miracle Foundation has been honored with the highest possible rating of four stars by Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates U.S. charities’ effectiveness and financial transparency.

