Mirchi App Launch on March 15th
Mirchi App which was launched on March 15th at our Fremont Studios graced by the presence of Indian Consul General Dr Nagendra Prasad along with Fremont Council member Ms. Teresa Keng, California Assembly Member Mr. Alex Lee’s representative Mr Anurag Pal , Kathy Kimberlain from the Office of Supervisor David Haubert, Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and our wonderful Community leaders Mr Yogi Chugh.
About the App: The Mirchi app brings 12 live FM stations from 11 cities in India and the city-wide local streams provide a convenient shortcut for the expat community living in the US as the feeds have been adjusted to mirror local day parts. For example, a listener hailing from Mumbai but living in San Jose, will be able to tune in at his morning time for the Mumbai morning show and so on. Besides providing nostalgic value, US based listeners get a feel of home via real-time to developments taking place in their home city in India in the areas of music, movies, traffic, the stock markets, and much more.
Please see the link below to download the app, thanks!
