Mirwaiz Umar Farooq hopes BJP govt will take steps for resolution of political problem of J&K

June 05
15:49 2019
SRINAGAR: Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Wednesday expressed hope that the BJP-led government at the Centre will take steps for resolution of the political problem of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an Eid gathering at Jamia Masjid here, the Mirwaiz said he hoped that the “New Delhi’s new ruling dispensation will take positive steps for resolution of the basic political problem and will work for its redressal to end uncertainty once for all”.

The separatist leader prayed for the resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan.

“Confidence Building Measures could be a starting point which would pave way for the resolution of all issues amicably, including the long-standing Kashmir issue,” the Mirwaiz said.

Demanding opening of traditional routes to facilitate travel and trade, Mirwaiz said all natural routes of divided Jammu and Kashmir should be re-opened so that people are allowed to connect with their loved ones. PTI

