India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Miss Himani performs ‘Himani’s Happiness Hub’ for Bharatiya Seniors

Miss Himani performs ‘Himani’s Happiness Hub’ for Bharatiya Seniors
June 01
18:41 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Himani addressing the members

Himani addressing the members

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: More than 600 Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago attended ‘Himani Happiness Hub’ program on Saturday May 21, 2022 at Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream, a Chicago suburb

The event starter with ‘Ganesh Vandna’ rendered by BSC new Jt. Secretary Rasila Dobariya. Thenew executives committee names were announced for the year 2022-23. BSC President Haribhai Patel welcomed new committee members

This was followed by Miss. Himani Chavda (MBA) Life Coach program about ‘Secret of Happiness in Life’ via video presentation It centered Power of your mind, Positive Thinking & Right Attitude, Better Health, Wealth, Relationships and Spirituality, Peace of Mind- Removing Stress, Anger, Negative Thinking, Depression, Bad Habits.

She talked about a newly published Award winning book ‘How to make Challah “Braided” She said ‘In the Book a healthy Ritual can change your life, The inspiring story of a Physician’s New Routines, Cultivate Healthy. Routines with Beth Ricaniid MD’s Practice of Making Challah. She also explained the category of people, Parenting Program.

After the successful completion of this event, the programs will be held in Washington DC, New Jersey, Dallas and all over USA in 3 months. 

She also said, attendees recharged their mind’s Batteries with Happiness & Positivity. She said that “I am adding laughing and dancing exercises Dance=Happiness as it is not only a god activity but it is therapy Dance therapy is a Technique in my workshop participants to Dance for Happy Mind- State.”

BSC Seniors getting experience automatic magnetic hand balancing during exercise

BSC Seniors getting experience automatic magnetic hand balancing during exercise

“I call it The Antidotes of Depression& in today’s tough situation we need it the most so do dance today for some time and take the does of happiness. How change your mood: – Talk some positive stuff, Recall some happy memories and dance. Please spread some happiness around ‘Happy International Dance Day.” At the End of program BSC Managing Trustees thanked all executive members for the success. 

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusCommunityDiasporaFIAHimani's Happiness HubHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndian-Americans discriminatedIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRIRana Regan Center
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 03rd, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

Attack Part 1 on ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – ACVOTE.ORG

ACVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SMCVOTE

SMCVOTE

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

ADVERTISEMENT – 43RD ANNUAL RAMAYANA

43rd Annual Ramayana

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.