Miss Himani performs ‘Himani’s Happiness Hub’ for Bharatiya Seniors

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: More than 600 Bharatiya Seniors of Chicago attended ‘Himani Happiness Hub’ program on Saturday May 21, 2022 at Rana Regan Center in Carol Stream, a Chicago suburb

The event starter with ‘Ganesh Vandna’ rendered by BSC new Jt. Secretary Rasila Dobariya. Thenew executives committee names were announced for the year 2022-23. BSC President Haribhai Patel welcomed new committee members

This was followed by Miss. Himani Chavda (MBA) Life Coach program about ‘Secret of Happiness in Life’ via video presentation It centered Power of your mind, Positive Thinking & Right Attitude, Better Health, Wealth, Relationships and Spirituality, Peace of Mind- Removing Stress, Anger, Negative Thinking, Depression, Bad Habits.

She talked about a newly published Award winning book ‘How to make Challah “Braided” She said ‘In the Book a healthy Ritual can change your life, The inspiring story of a Physician’s New Routines, Cultivate Healthy. Routines with Beth Ricaniid MD’s Practice of Making Challah. She also explained the category of people, Parenting Program.

After the successful completion of this event, the programs will be held in Washington DC, New Jersey, Dallas and all over USA in 3 months.

She also said, attendees recharged their mind’s Batteries with Happiness & Positivity. She said that “I am adding laughing and dancing exercises Dance=Happiness as it is not only a god activity but it is therapy Dance therapy is a Technique in my workshop participants to Dance for Happy Mind- State.”

“I call it The Antidotes of Depression& in today’s tough situation we need it the most so do dance today for some time and take the does of happiness. How change your mood: – Talk some positive stuff, Recall some happy memories and dance. Please spread some happiness around ‘Happy International Dance Day.” At the End of program BSC Managing Trustees thanked all executive members for the success.

