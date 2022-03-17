India’s merchandise export set to cross $400 billion in current fiscal: Piyush Goyal NEW DELHI: India’s merchandise exports have reached $390 billion till March 14 of the current financial year and will certainly cross $400 billion during the year ending March 31, 2022,...

Pat Cummins feels proud of his team’s performance in 2nd Test against Pak KARACHI: Australia skipper Pat Cummins has said that he is proud of his team’s performance in the second Test against Pakistan, here in Karachi. Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock...

On Shweta Bachchan’s birthday, her ‘old friend’ Zoya Akhtar pens a heartfelt post MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan has turned a year older on Thursday, and to make her birthday special, her “old friend” Zoya Akhtar dropped an adorable wish for...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s ‘Servant of the People’ series returns to Netflix WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s series ‘Servant of the People’, which inspired him to enter into politics, is back for streaming on Netflix in the US. According to The Hollywood...

1.75 crore houses have been completed under PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin: Centre NEW DELHI: The Central government on Wednesday informed that 1.75 crore houses have been completed under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G). Union Minister for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan...

Miss World 2021: Poland’s Karolina Bielawska wins crown, Indian-American Shree Saini becomes 1st runner-up SAN JUAN: Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021. Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia...

‘The Kashmir Files’ shows half-truths: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ shows half-truths and added that not only Hindus, but Buddhists, Muslims, Sikhs were also murdered...

Congress’ G23 leaders suggest adoption of the model of collective and inclusive leadership ‘only way forward’ for the party NEW DELHI: After the G23 meeting concluded at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to deliberate on the ‘demoralizing outcome’ of the recent results of the Assembly elections, the...

Six countries including US, UK request UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine NEW YORK: Six countries – including the United Kingdom, France, and the United States – have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation in Ukraine, the...

In a first since border stand-off, Chinese foreign minister plans to visit India soon NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may visit India soon, a first high profile visit from China since border stand-off in Galwan Valley in Ladakh. However, it is learnt...

COVID-19: On first day, over 2 lakh kids administered vaccine doses NEW DELHI: On the first day of vaccination for children, more than two lakh vaccine doses were administered with the first dose, said the Ministry of Health and family welfare...

UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit India this month LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will visit India later this month amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The visit comes at a time when the world is witnessing a crisis in...

The Indian payroll system is complex. Your HRMS doesnâ€™t have to be. One of the most crucial elements of an organization, payroll processing, requires a lot more than just time and effort. It needs HRs to hone the right set of skills,...

US asks China to allow UN rights chief ‘unhindered’ access to Xinjiang GENEVA: The United States has asked China to provide “unhindered and unsupervised” access to all areas of Xinjiang to United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet, during her visit in...

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol holds phone conversation with US president Biden SEOUL: President-elect Yoon Suk-Yeol had the first phone conversation with US President Joe Biden on March 10. This is the first phone call between leaders since his election. The People...

US rejects Russian, Chinese claims of biological weapons being used in Ukraine WASHINGTON: The United States is not assisting Ukraine with biological weapons in its war with Russia and there are no indications that biological weapons are being used by Ukraine, said...

Facebook, Instagram to allow posts calling for violence against Russians CALIFORNIA: Meta, the parent company of social networks Facebook and Instagram, is planning to allow the publication of calls for violence against Russians in response to the invasion of Ukraine,...

PM Modi explains reason for India’s neutrality in Russia-Ukraine war NE DELHI: Appealing for peace and constant dialogue between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday explained the reason for India taking a...

Yogi Adityanath becomes first UP CM in 37 years to retain power after completing full term LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt...