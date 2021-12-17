Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed following COVID-19 concerns

NEW DELHI: The finale of this year’s ‘Miss World’– one of the prestigious international beauty pageants, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Miss World 2021 grand finale was slated for a global broadcast in Puerto Rico this week, but according to the official statement shared by the Miss World Organisation, the program has been temporarily postponed due to the health and safety concerns of contestants, staff, crew, and the general public.

“Miss World 2021 temporarily postpones global broadcast finale in Puerto Rico due to health and safety interest of contestants, staff, crew and general public,” the statement read.

The broadcast will be rescheduled at Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days.

“After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the globally broadcast finale at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot to be held within the next 90 days,” the statement read.

The release further stated, “As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team, and spectators, understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, after additional positive cases were confirmed this morning after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.”

For the unversed, the big decision was announced after around 17 contestants and staff members from around the world, stationed at Puerto Rico were tested positive for COVID-19.

“The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation, and further testing according to best practices in situations like this. Once and only when contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries,” the official statement read.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown,” said Julia Morley, CEO f Miss World Ltd. Puerto Rico offers a safe environment and a spectacular backdrop for filming the Miss World Festival !” the statement concluded.

Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned Miss India World 2020 will represent India at the Miss World 2021 pageant. (ANI)

