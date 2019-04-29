Mission ‘mahamilavat’ wants ‘khichdi’ govt at Centre: Modi

KODERMA (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ‘mission mahamilavat’ of the opposition is keen to form a “khichdi” government at the Centre, the strings of which will remain in the hands of the Congress.

Addressing a poll rally in Jamua under Koderma Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Annapurna Devi, Modi alleged that the grand alliance of opposition parties does not at any cost want a government with absolute majority.

“The ‘Mission Mahamilavat’ (of opposition parties) wants a khichdi government at the Centre, and its strings would remain in the hands of the Congress, as the party knows it cannot form a government on its own under any circumstance,” he said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of rallying behind parties to destabilise governments.

“Around two decades ago, a similar ‘mission mahamilavat’ tried to stop Atal Bihari Vajpayee from becoming the PM… the Congress rallied behind some parties, resulting in change of governments and prime ministers every two-three years,” Modi said.

He said the opposition’s grand alliance and its leaders owe allegiance to nobody, and are only interested in votes.

“They are just not interested in the development of those areas where they do not see their votebank,” Modi alleged.

Without taking the name of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda — who has been charged with cases of money laundering and coal scam — Modi took a swipe at the Congress for supporting a tainted politician.

The prime minister claimed that peace has returned in the state in the last five years, as “villagers in Jharkhand have to no longer relocate out of fear of the Naxals”.

“But, the Congress wants to scrap the sedition law, which will encourage Naxalites and terrorists,” he alleged. PTI

