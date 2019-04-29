Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Mission ‘mahamilavat’ wants ‘khichdi’ govt at Centre: Modi

Mission ‘mahamilavat’ wants ‘khichdi’ govt at Centre: Modi
April 29
16:31 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KODERMA (Jharkhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the ‘mission mahamilavat’ of the opposition is keen to form a “khichdi” government at the Centre, the strings of which will remain in the hands of the Congress.

Addressing a poll rally in Jamua under Koderma Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Annapurna Devi, Modi alleged that the grand alliance of opposition parties does not at any cost want a government with absolute majority.

“The ‘Mission Mahamilavat’ (of opposition parties) wants a khichdi government at the Centre, and its strings would remain in the hands of the Congress, as the party knows it cannot form a government on its own under any circumstance,” he said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of rallying behind parties to destabilise governments.

“Around two decades ago, a similar ‘mission mahamilavat’ tried to stop Atal Bihari Vajpayee from becoming the PM… the Congress rallied behind some parties, resulting in change of governments and prime ministers every two-three years,” Modi said.

He said the opposition’s grand alliance and its leaders owe allegiance to nobody, and are only interested in votes.

“They are just not interested in the development of those areas where they do not see their votebank,” Modi alleged.

Without taking the name of former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda — who has been charged with cases of money laundering and coal scam — Modi took a swipe at the Congress for supporting a tainted politician.

The prime minister claimed that peace has returned in the state in the last five years, as “villagers in Jharkhand have to no longer relocate out of fear of the Naxals”.

“But, the Congress wants to scrap the sedition law, which will encourage Naxalites and terrorists,” he alleged. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT-TIECON 2019

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.