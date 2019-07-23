Something went wrong with the connection!

Missouri governor creates taskforce on health care waiver

July 23
12:00 2019
JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order establishing a taskforce on a potential Affordable Care Act waiver.
Parson signed the executive order July 17. The order creates a panel tasked with brainstorming ways to revamp Missouri’s health insurance market. The recommendations would then be used to apply for a federal waiver from former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Parson’s order comes after he vetoed a bill this month that would have created a similar taskforce.
Parson says he supported the effort but raised concerns with numerous deadlines outlined in the bill. The legislation included a December 2020 deadline for Missouri to apply for a waiver, although there were exceptions. Parson’s order sets a January 31, 2020, time limit for the taskforce to complete waiver recommendations. AP

