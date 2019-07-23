Missouri governor creates taskforce on health care waiver JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed an executive order establishing a taskforce on a potential Affordable Care Act waiver. Parson signed the executive order July 17. The...

Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir issue: India rejects WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday offered to be the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue as he met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White...

US lawmakers support India’s stand on Kashmir, one of them apologises for Trump remarks WASHINGTON: An influential Democratic Congressman on Tuesday apologised to India’s US envoy for President Donald Trump’s “embarrassing” remarks on Kashmir, while several others came out in support of New Delhi’s...

Ex-diplomats feel Trump’s Kashmir mediation remarks may hit Indo-US ties WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump remarks on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue will “damage” the Indo-US relations, ex-diplomats said. New Delhi has already...

Trump hints US unlikely to lift freeze on security assistance to Pakistan WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday hinted that he is unlikely to lift the freeze of security assistance to Pakistan till the time he is satisfied with Islamabad’s actions...

Imran welcomes Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, says it won’t be resolved bilaterally WASHINGTON: Buoyed by US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the contentious issue between the two South Asian neighbours...

Kashmir a bilateral issue between India, Pak: US welcomes them ‘sitting down’: State Dept WASHINGTON: The Trump administration has launched a damage control exercise after the President’s remarks about mediation on Kashmir, with the State Department on Tuesday saying it was a “bilateral” issue...

Modi pays tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Chandra Shekhar Azad NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to freedom fighters Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversaries and hailed their contribution to the...

South Korea fires warning shots at Russian warplanes SEOUL: South Korean fired warning shots after a Russian military plane violated South Korea’s airspace on Tuesday, Seoul officials said, in the first such incident between the countries. Three Russian...