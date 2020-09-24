Missouri Governor tests Covid-19 positive WASHINGTON: Mike Parson, Governor of the US state of Missouri, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office announced. The 65-year-old is the second US governor to have tested positive...

Some corona patients show signs of heart damage months later: Study WASHINGTON: Researchers in the US have found that Covid-19 can leave some patients with signs of heart inflammation and injury months after they get sick with the virus, even in...

Nepal keeps a close watch on Tibetan refugees amid India-China standoffÂ Â NEW DELHI: The Nepal government has directed its security forces and intelligence agencies to keep a close watch on movements of Tibetan refugees owing to the ongoing India and China...

Full ‘UPSC Jehad’ would have been telecast if we didn’t step in: SC NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court it has, prima facie, found that the Sudarshan TV programme, titled “UPSC Jehad”, violated the Programme Code, and a result,...

Jeanne Ives, Congress Candidate Commends Aimtron for its â€˜Made-in-Americaâ€™ commitment Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: As America grapples withCOVID-19 pandemic rendering millions unemployed, the Aimtron Group is one exceptional American Tech conglomerate that is defying all odds and is on an expansion spree to...

Converting theater to temple recommended in Alabamaâ€™s Hoover India Post News Service Alabama: The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission, in its September 14, 2020, meeting, approved of a proposal to convert a former 38,000-square-foot theater in Hoover (Alabama)to...

Sheridan City Council in Colorado to open with Hindu mantras India Post News Service CHICAGO: Hindu prayer will open the meeting of Sheridan City Council (Colorado) on September 28, 2020 containing verses from worldâ€™s oldest extant scripture. Rajan Zed President...

Affirmative Action — Can It Reduce Racial & Ethnic Inequities? Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Prop 16, if passed, would repeal 1996’s Proposition 209, which banned the government and public institutions (like schools) from discriminating or giving preferential treatment...

Cook County Medical Examiner Says Higher Homicide Totals Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: The Cook County Medical Examinerâ€™s Office has confirmed 677 homicides this year, surpassing the total of 675 for all of 2019. This puts the County on track...

China-India Border Dispute Monitored In Intelligence Briefing Neela Pandya WASHINGTON, DC: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthitook initiative in briefing US Intelligence committee about Indo China dispute putting the problem in its proper perspective In a statement issued by the...

Villivalam: IDOT looking to hire snowplow drivers for winter Surendra Ullal CHICAGO: Now that the Illinois Department of Transportation has begun accepting applications, Senate Transportation Chair Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago) is encouraging qualified individuals to apply for seasonal snow-and ice...

In a policy shift, Maldives aligns with Indo-US strategy in Indian Ocean Shubha Singh The Maldives archipelago nestles in the central Indian Ocean, strategically located near the main international shipping routes that cross the ocean. In recent times, as China has sought...

Chinese imperialism poses an incurable threat to the world BINAY KUMAR SINGH Two viruses have taken over the world. One, a minuscule creature called Covid-19, has killed more than 8,00,000 people around the globe, but is slowing down and...

Proximity of the Guru gives us strength Mata Amritanandamayi To know the Truth, we have to get rid of the sense of â€˜Iâ€™. It is hard to achieve this just by doing sadhana on oneâ€™s own. To...

Your weekly future: 23rd to 30th September 2020 Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April) The beginning of the week is excellent especially for marital bliss but 24th, 25th & 26th of September won’t be auspicious for your health...

Farm Bills will bring revolutionary changes, provide freedom to farmers: Narendra Singh Tomar NEW DELHI: The Farm Bills will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers as they can sell their produce to any buyer, get a guarantee of price of their...

So proud of you: Aanand L. Rai congratulates Ayushmann on Time’s list of 100 influential people MUMBAI: By sharing a quirky video, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai on Wednesday congratulated actor Ayushmann Khurrana for being featured in Time Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential people for 2020....

Junglee Rummy launches the Rummy Premier League 9 with Rs 10 crore prize pool NEW DELHI: India’s most trusted rummy platform, Junglee Rummy, recently launched the ninth edition of its flagship tournament Rummy Premier League (RPL). After the ground-breaking success of the RPL 8,...

Breonna Taylor case: Two police officers shot during protests in US’ Louisville LOUSIVILLE: Two Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers were shot during protests against the Kentucky grand jury’s decision to indict one police officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor,...