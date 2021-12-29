India Post News Paper

MKCA, USA Celebrates Nathal Fest â€“ 2021

MKCA, USA Celebrates Nathal Fest â€“ 2021
December 29
14:46 2021
Austin Prabhu

CHICAGO:  The Mangalorean Konkan Christian Association celebrated its 20th annual Christmas Celebration at St. Hubertâ€™s Church Hall at Hoffman Estates, a Chicago suburb. 

In Konkani language, it is popularly called as NathalFesth, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.  Christmas is celebrated by all the Christians worldwide on December 25th.  There was a general Holy Eucharist, where the MKCA members and guests attended.  The first and second readings at the Mass were read by the members of MKCA, Sarita Dâ€™Souza and Ramona Sequeira. 

The Cultural program was initiated by the welcome note from the Past President of MKCA, Lancy Dâ€™Souza.  In his welcome address, he introduced his past Executive Committee to the audience and recognized their contributions for the success of the programs conducted.  He thanked members and guests for their staunch support in the success of several annual programs. 

He introduced the current Executive Committee to the audience â€“ President:  Elroy Alva; Vice President:  PatcyLasrado; Secretary/Treasurer:  Savio Pais.  He thanked the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Mike Scherschel and presented a check to him for his generosity in providing the venue.  The current President Elroy Alva thanked all the attendees present and requested the support and guidance in conducting programs. 

He elicited their comments and suggestions in improving the quality of the future programs.  He thanked organizing committee members for their unconditional support in organizing this Nathal Fest. The compeer of the program Savio Pais welcomed all the audience to have the appetizers.  All of them enjoyed the ethnic appetizers along with Christmas Kuswar. 

PatcyLasrado conducted several group activities for children, couples and adults.  The children presented their spirited participation while adults relived their younger age!  The members and children present sang Christmas Carols, under the leadership of Concy Mesquita.  The grand entry of Santa Claus (Godwin Dâ€™Souza) and Mrs. Santa (Dr. Austin Prabhu) thrilled the young children present.  Santa and Mrs. Clause entertained the children present with Christmas gifts.  The audience present were excited to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Savio Pais thanked all the organizing committee for their relentless support in the success of the program.  He recognized the following key members by calling them to the dais:  James and Rita Saldanha, Jossie and Queenie Mendonca, PatcyLasrado, Dr. Austin Prabhu, Concy Mesquita and Stany and Vissia Dâ€™Souza.

The program culminated with a sumptuous ethnic dinner.  Under effective DJing by Queenie Mendonca, the audience enjoyed the dance to the tunes of Konkani, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish songs.   

