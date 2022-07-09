Ritu Maheshwari

India Post News service

SUNNYVALE, CA: MMNA Sakhi -SV Chapter hosted the â€˜Motherâ€™s Day’ Celebration and CPR First Aid Demo and Presentationâ€™ on Sunday May 22nd 2022, at Urban Grill Restaurant in Sunnyvale. This chapter is led by Shailja Maroo and by Sandhya Lahoti Bagdi.

This event truly embodied the Sakhi spirit of fostering learning, friendships, cultural enrichment and giving back. This was attended by 50 plus local Bay Area Sakhis. This event was special as it extended the invitation to visiting moms and aunts of the Sakhis too. This event honored Mothers through shout-outs to the mothers, via creative expressions in the â€˜Wall of Momâ€™ collage. There was â€˜Filmy Cat-walkâ€™ wherein each Sakhi walked the ramp on the tunes of Bollywood songs.

The motto for this year of MMNA SV -Sakhi is Seekhna-Seekhana, Khaana- Khilana, Khelna- Naachna, Utsav â€“ Manana and it was well accomplished.

This event also had a slot for learning. CPR & First Aid demo and was presented by non-profit organization All Care Plus, Inc, co-founder Ramesh Azariah.

Through the First Aid & CPR Training, the Sakhis got to practice CPR Compression Skills in addition to learning and awareness in situations, and how they can save life, increase patient comfort, handle cardiac arrests by rendering timely CP and help control and prevent a situation to worsen.

In this event, the Sakhi chapter also supported the MMNA SEVA team “Feminine and Infant product” drive lead by Sunita Maheshwari from local chapter. Donations towards feminine hygiene and infant products were collected.

Maheshwari Mahasabha of North America (MMNA) is a registered non-profit dedicated to promote social welfare, preserve cultural heritage and artistic expressions of Maheshwariâ€™s originating from the state of Rajasthan in India. MMNA binds community members and advocates core family values. The organization has the various initiatives such as education, matrimonial, Sakhi (womenâ€™s wing), Seva (philanthropy), Business and Entrepreneurship.

The purpose of MMNA – Sakhi is to unify Maheshwari / Rajasthani ladies living in North America as a family. Sakhi fosters Maheshwari/Rajasthani culture, Marwadi language, spiritual awareness, family values, promoting a sense of identity and community through the celebration of Marwadi festivals such as Gangaur and Teej, and extends it to events such as Motherâ€™s Day celebrations. MMNA – Sakhi encourages sharing talent/knowledge with each other in a fun and creative ways â€“ crafts, arts, cooking, and workshops.

