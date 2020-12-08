India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Modern medicine docs across India to protest against nod for Ayurveda PGs to perform surgeries

Modern medicine docs across India to protest against nod for Ayurveda PGs to perform surgeries
December 08
10:17 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Modern medicine doctors across the country will hold a protest at over 10,000 public spots on Tuesday, against notification by the Central Council of Indian Medicine enabling Postgraduate Ayurveda Surgery students to study and practise modern medicine and surgical procedures, said the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

“Public demonstrations on December 8 will be followed by withdrawal of non-essential non-COVID services on December 11 from 6 am to 6 pm. All emergency services will continue to function. OPD services will not be available and elective surgeries will not be posted,” the association said in a press release on Monday.
The protest will be in small groups of 20 following Covid protocols between 12 noon to 2 pm today. The protest will be silent and peaceful. Cross-sections of doctors from medical colleges, government services, general practitioners, specialists, resident doctors and medical students will take part in the public demonstrations, IMA said.

“Modern medicine surgery is teamwork. Surgeries are carried out with the help of anaesthetists and several other backup services. These disciplines are a part of modern medicine and use drugs from modern medicine pharmacopoeia. The surgical procedures and techniques are defines and described in modern medicine textbooks,” IMA added.

The Central Council of Indian Medicine recently amended the Indian Medicine Central Council (Postgraduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016, to include the regulation to allow the PG students of Ayurveda to practise general surgery. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden support Indiaâ€™s UNSC membership?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #World needs to come up ... - https://t.co/fpDg0YwQMl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #CarBombing #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #TSTirumurti #UN #UnitedNationsSecretaryGeneral
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:34 am

    More than 110,000 US ... - https://t.co/JHZ9OFRBhJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:23 am

    #Japan to adopt new economic stimulus ... - https://t.co/Od2xp5qeMR Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #707Billion #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JapanUSA #JapaniPM #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #NewEconomicStimulusPackage #Republicans #StimulusPackage #UnitedStates #USA
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:19 am

    On this day in 2011: Sehwag became ... - https://t.co/JsPo0gJ7BO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #sports #Australia #AustralianTeam #CricketFns #INDT20 #IndT20Captain #INDVsAUS #IndiaCricketSeason #IndianTeam #Jaddu #Natarajan #RavindraJadeja #ScoreADoubleCentury
    h J R

    - December 8, 2020, 5:16 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.