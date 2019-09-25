Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi again invites Trump to visit India

Modi again invites Trump to visit India
September 25
11:12 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday reminded US President Donald Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

Modi Sunday extended an invitation to Trump to visit India with his family as he addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event at the NRG stadium in Houston. Trump had joined Modi at the event.

“We want you to come to India with your family, and give us the privilege of welcoming you. Our friendship, and the Indian-American shared dream…we will give it a new future,” Modi had said.

Modi Tuesday again reminded President Trump of the invitation and left it to him to decide the time for the visit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.