Modi congratulates YSRC chief Jagan for AP polls win

May 23
16:58 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on the “remarkable” win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls.

“Congratulations on the remarkable win in Andhra Pradesh. Best wishes to you for a successful tenure,” Modi said.

The YSR Congress on Thursday appeared on course for a overwhelming victory in Andhra Pradesh with its candidates leading in 150 seats, dealing a knockout blow to the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party. PTI

