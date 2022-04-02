India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Modi, Deuba start RuPay payment system in Nepal, train services

Modi, Deuba start RuPay payment system in Nepal, train services
April 02
14:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services, RuPay payment system in Nepal and signed several Memorandums of Understanding.

The train services between Jainagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal was inaugurated on Saturday after delegates-level meeting between the two leaders. The passenger train services have been built under India’s Grant Assistance.

They also inaugurated Solu Corridor 132 KV power transmission line and sub-station in Nepal built under government of India’s Line of Credit. Further, Nepal joined International Solar Alliance.

Both the leaders held a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday. “Wide-ranging talks on our multi-faceted partnership are on the agenda,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Before reaching Hyderabad House, Deuba paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Raj Ghat.

On Friday, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Deuba in Delhi. He said, “I am confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighbourly ties,” he said.

Before that, Deuba visited the BJP headquarters and met party chief J.P. Nadda. Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers of Nepal were part of the delegation that met Nadda. The meeting lasted for around half an hour. Nadda received Nepal Prime Minister Deuba at the BJP office.

After meeting, head of BJP overseas affairs cell Vijay Chauthaiwale had said that on party chief Nadda’s invitation, Nepal Prime Minister Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers visited the BJP headquarters.

“Discussion was held in a very cordial environment and the BJP chief briefed Nepal Prime Minister about the social works done by party workers during Covid,” Chauthaiwale had said. Deuba on Friday arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Modi.

Also Read:Sher Bahadur Deuba&#8217;s three-day visit to reboot India-Nepal ties

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPIndiaFightsCoronaIndio Nepal FriendshipKathmanduNarendraModiNepalNepal India RelationshipNew Delhi-Kathmandu friendshippoliticalPrime Minister Sher Bahadur DeubaRupay Payment in Nepal
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – April 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.