Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi expresses grief at deaths in Pak quake

Modi expresses grief at deaths in Pak quake
September 25
11:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI/NEW YORK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earthquake in Pakistan, that left at least 26 dead and wounded 300 people.

“PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earthquake in parts of India and Pakistan. “PM expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured,” the PMO tweeted. The prime minister is in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly,

A powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, particularly areas of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Home Department report, 26 people died, while more than 300 were wounded in Mirpur division. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of Mirpur. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.