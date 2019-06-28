Something went wrong with the connection!

Modi govt has zero tolerance policy towards terror: HM Shah

June 28
16:13 2019
NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah Friday asserted in the Lok Sabha that the Modi government has ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism.

Replying to a statutory resolution seeking Lok Sabha’s nod to extend President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the government has spent Rs 2,307 crore to upgrade security apparatus in the state.

Hitting out at the Congress and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said one-third of Jammu and Kashmir is not with India.

“Who is responsible,” he asked drawing a sharp reaction from Congress members.

The House witnessed disruptions over Shah naming Nehru.

Continuing his attack on the opposition party, he said so far Article 356 (President’s Rule) was imposed 132 times of which the Congress used it 93 times to dismiss state governments.

He also said the government withdrew security of 919 people in the state as there was no security threat.

Shah said people speak against India in Jammu and Kashmir to get security cover. In fact, he said, people who speak for India face the real threat. PTI

