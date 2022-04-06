India Post News Paper

Modi govt provided new definition of governance: Hardeep Puri

April 06
09:57 2022
NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday unfurled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) flag at his residence on the occasion of the party’s 42nd foundation day and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has given a new definition of governance in the last eight years.

“PM Modi-led Government has given a new definition of governance in the last 8 years – Good governance is also good politics. I would like to give you an example of Uttar Pradesh, we received success there because development was done there rapidly and with all sincerity,” the Union Minister told ANI.
Puri also extended greetings to all the party workers on the BJP’s 42nd foundation day and said that due to the hard work of everyone, today BJP has become a big political party not only in India but all over the world.

BJP president JP Nadda also hoisted the flag at the party headquarters and garlanded the statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also unfurled the BJP’s flag at the party office in Lucknow on the party’s 42nd foundation day today.

The party will also organise a blood donation camp at its headquarters.

The Prime Minister will address the party workers across the country at 10 am via video conferencing. Nadda will participate in a procession at 11 am in Karol Bagh. The party will organise “Samajik Nyay Pakhwara” between April 7-20.

Envoys of various countries will also be visiting the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The BJP’s earlier avatar was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookherjee in 1951. Later the BJS was merged with several parties in 1977 to form the Janata Party. In 1980, the National Executive Council of the Janata Party banned its members from the ‘dual membership’ of the party and the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS). Consequently, the former Jana Sangh members left the party and floated the BJP on April 6, 1980. (ANI)

