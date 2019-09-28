Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi, Hasina reiterate zero tolerance for terrorism

Modi, Hasina reiterate zero tolerance for terrorism
September 28
10:46 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism, and agreed that a strong security partnership has built trust and mutual confidence between the neighbours. Modi met Hasina here for a bilateral meeting on the margins of the High Level Segment of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Friday.

An official press release said that in their first meeting since their re-election, Modi thanked Hasina for attending the special commemorative event organized by India to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “The two leaders reviewed the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation and agreed to maintain the momentum to take the India-Bangladesh relationship to new heights. The leaders reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism and violent extremism and agreed that a strong partnership in security had built trust and mutual confidence between the two countries, it said.

The two sides recognized that improved land, riverine, sea and air connectivity, an intensified partnership in energy, and rapidly expanding trade and economic ties are important drivers of progress and stability in the region. Modi congratulated Hasina for the impressive economic growth recorded by Bangladesh under her leadership and emphasized India’s commitment to remain a leading development partner of Bangladesh.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global situation. Hasina also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Bangladesh, and suggested that it could be undertaken also in connection with the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Modi accepted the invitation and also reiterated India’s offer to work closely with Bangladesh to mark this important historical milestone. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can FM’s booster shots revive the Indian Economy?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.