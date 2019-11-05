Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi holds talks with PMs of Australia, Vietnam; focuses on maritime cooperation

Modi holds talks with PMs of Australia, Vietnam; focuses on maritime cooperation
November 05
10:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral meetings with his Australian and Vietnamese counterparts with a focus on boosting counter-terror cooperation and forging deeper maritime ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. On Modi’s meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the external affairs ministry said the two sides reiterated their desire to promote peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and emphasised on the need to maintain a rules-based order that is based on respect for international law.

“This will promote independence of navigation, overflight and rules-based trade in the South China Sea,” it said. The South China Sea witnessed renewed tension after China deployed a large number of survey vessels in Vietnamese waters including around areas where India’s ONGC has oil exploration projects in July. “The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace, it said.

About Modi’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the MEA said the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific region for promoting peace, security, stability and prosperity.

“The two leaders noted that the strategic and economic interests of both countries are converging, which open up opportunities for working together bilaterally, regionally and multilaterally, it added. “Noting the enhanced engagement in defence and security fields, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in maritime domain. The two leaders discussed the threat of extremism and terrorism and agreed to work closely to tackle this menace, the MEA said.

In the meeting, Modi reiterated his invitation to Australian prime minister to visit India in January 2020 and to deliver his keynote speech at Raisina Dialogue. Officials said Morrison accepted the invitation. “Both leaders underlined the need to have thorough preparation to ensure a successful outcome from the visit, the MEA said. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Should Britain return the treasures it looted from India?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Modi holds talks with PMs of #Australia, #Vietnam; focuses on maritime cooperation - https://t.co/63Bh25M4GO Get y… https://t.co/lKfSat2Ehm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:22 am

PM Modi proposes new initiative to secure maritime domain in Indo-Pacific - https://t.co/nHq9mLwBab Get your news… https://t.co/daDq5A5CKR
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:20 am

#Apple commits $2.5bn to help solve housing crisis in #California - https://t.co/0NY8YgYA5V Get your news featured… https://t.co/2VFagnkhzW
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:19 am

Trump Admin notifies UN of withdrawal from Paris Agreement on climate change - https://t.co/uHhFLK0L68 Get your ne… https://t.co/U3gWGImr66
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- November 5, 2019, 5:17 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.