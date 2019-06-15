Modi leaves for India as SCO summit concludes

BISHKEK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for home after the conclusion of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in which he discussed the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance.

“Thank you to the exceptional people of the Kyrgyz Republic for hosting a productive SCO Summit. This Summit will boost multilateral cooperation and lead to many positive outcomes. I also thank the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and President Jeenbekov for the hospitality,” Modi tweeted.

On the sidelines of the summit on Thursday, Modi held bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

He also met Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting on Friday. Jeenbekov was the Chair of the SCO Summit 2019.

“Thank You Bishkek. After a successful visit to Kyrgyzstan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted as Modi left for New Delhi.

Modi also exchanged usual pleasantries with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Friday in the Leaders’ Lounge at the venue of the summit.

The prime minister arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the SCO summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017. PTI

Comments

comments