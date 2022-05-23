India Post News Paper

Blog

‘Modi Modi’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ chants in Tokyo as PM gets rousing reception from Indian diaspora

May 23
10:03 2022
TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Tokyo, received a rousing welcome on Monday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

“Har Har Modi”, “Modi Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.
Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Kids were seen holding placards with the word “Welcome” written in different languages.

The Prime Minister also interacted with one of the kids present there and signed an autograph for him. “Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?… You know it pretty well?” PM Modi told kids who were awaiting his autograph with Indian kids on his arrival at the hotel.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo to participate in the Quad summit on May 24 at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

After landing in Tokyo, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Landed in Tokyo. Will be taking part in various programmes during this visit including the Quad Summit, meeting fellow Quad leaders, interacting with Japanese business leaders and the vibrant Indian diaspora.”

Ahead of his visit to Japan, PM Modi on Sunday said that during the Quad summit, leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss various initiatives and issues of mutual interest.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration.

The Prime Minister on Monday will be meeting with Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of NEC Corporation, Tadashi Yanai, President and CEO of UNIQLO, Osamu Suzuki, Adviser of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Masayoshi Son, Board Director at Softbank Group Corporation.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also have a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. The talk will include a “constructive and straightforward” dialogue along with a continued discussion on the Ukraine situation. (ANI)

 

