Modi remembers ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, calling him a great scholar. The Prime Minister said, “Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to a humble background. He fought injustice from a very young age.”

Modi said that Narasimha Rao had defied Nizam’s order of not singing Vande Matram at the age of 17.

He said, “I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji.” Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and has been credited for bringing reform in the country during his leadership.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram also remembered Rao, and said, “Today is the 99th birthday of former PM Shri P V Narasimha Rao. He was the person who boldly pulled INDIA out of an outdated mindset and put the country firmly on the path of becoming a prosperous and self-reliant nation.

“He had his friends, adversaries and critics, but no one can doubt his historic contribution to INDIA. The governments of India, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh should celebrate his centenary year in a befitting manner.”

Chidambaram added, “If it were in my power, I would name a University (existing or new) after PV Narasimha Rao to focus on the study of the old PPE, “Politics, Philosophy and Economics”, subjects in which the former PM was a scholar and practitioner.”

Comments

comments