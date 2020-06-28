India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Modi remembers ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

Modi remembers ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary
June 28
15:36 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary, calling him a great scholar. The Prime Minister said, “Shri Narasimha Rao JI belonged to a humble background. He fought injustice from a very young age.”

Modi said that Narasimha Rao had defied Nizam’s order of not singing Vande Matram at the age of 17.

He said, “I hope many more Indians will read more about our former Prime Minister, P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji.” Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and has been credited for bringing reform in the country during his leadership.

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram also remembered Rao, and said, “Today is the 99th birthday of former PM Shri P V Narasimha Rao. He was the person who boldly pulled INDIA out of an outdated mindset and put the country firmly on the path of becoming a prosperous and self-reliant nation.

“He had his friends, adversaries and critics, but no one can doubt his historic contribution to INDIA. The governments of India, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh should celebrate his centenary year in a befitting manner.”

Chidambaram added, “If it were in my power, I would name a University (existing or new) after PV Narasimha Rao to focus on the study of the old PPE, “Politics, Philosophy and Economics”, subjects in which the former PM was a scholar and practitioner.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Rolling Stones warn #Trump not ... - https://t.co/BhpM3LJcrl Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/bqpfXd4YPH
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:13 am

    #India has given befitting reply to ... - https://t.co/Le8avmjddV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/AkrcuDzSL6
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:08 am

    Modi remembers ex-PM Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary - https://t.co/enLS0AfA59 Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/CYZdSfzDPH
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:06 am

    During 'unlock' be careful to curb corona ... - https://t.co/ZNSUvWf7en Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/MfG0FmmOTb
    h J R

    - June 28, 2020, 10:03 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.