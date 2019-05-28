Something went wrong with the connection!

Modi thanks world leaders for congratulatory messages on LS poll victory

May 28
10:35 2019
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday thanked world leaders for their messages congratulating him for returning to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani wished Modi for his thumping electoral victory.

Thanking him on Twitter, the PM said, India and Iran enjoy civilizational links. “We will work to strengthen close ties between the two countries,” Modi wrote.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that Kim Jae Ryong, the Premier of Cabinet in Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, also congratulated Modi on being elected to the office for a second term.

In his response to wishes from Jamaican PM Andrew Holness, Modi said the victory is a reflection of the aspirations of 1.3 billion people of India. “I look forward to working with you to strengthen our friendly relations for the mutual progress and prosperity of our people,” he said.

Responding to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s greetings, Modi returned the wishes on inauguration of his second term of presidency. The PM said he looks forward to meeting him “soon”.

Modi told his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Kate Laurell Ardern that he looks forward to continue working with her to further strengthen the bilateral ties in all spheres, “including in our shared fight against the forces of radicalism and terrorism”.

The PM also thanked Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for his message of congratulations, saying he looks forward to working for stronger ties between the two countries. PTI

