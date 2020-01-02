Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Modi to dedicate 5 DRDO Young Scientists Labs to nation

January 02
12:29 2020
NEW DELHI: As part of the ongoing efforts to boost indigenous research capabilities in the country’s defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday. The Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the occasion at the Aeronautical Development Establishment in Bengaluru during his two-day visit to Karnataka beginning January 2.

The Prime Minister will also view DRDO innovations on show in an exhibition at the event. He will be accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy. Thursday’s event comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister’s proposal in 2104 to identify at least five DRDO labs for innovation by young scientists aged under 35 years.

Giving away the DRDO awards in 2014, Modi had also called for facilitating greater involvement of youth in defence research-related activities so that India remained abreast of global technological advancements in the field. IANS

