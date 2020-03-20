Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi to Indians: Work from home as far as possible

Modi to Indians: Work from home as far as possible
March 20
10:40 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Soon after the dreaded coronavirus claimed its fourth victim in India on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians not to be complacent at faring better in containing the virus outbreak.

“The belief that the global pandemic is over is not correct. Hence for every Indian, it’s very important to be aware and remain alert,” Modi said. Stressing on the need for social distancing, Modi said, “I urge all the countrymen that for the next few weeks, get out of your house only when it is very important. As much as possible, work from home.”

Modi warned that worldwide the count of positive cases has seen a sudden surge. He called upon the citizens to cooperate, given the vast population of 130 crore people in India.

He also added that it would be wrong to assume that India won’t be affected by the virus, as he called for resolve and restraint to fight Covid-19. The Prime Minister said that there is no medicine available for curing the virus. “Hum swasth, to duniya swasth (If I am healthy, world is healthy),” Modi said as he stressed on the urgent need for social distancing.

As of Thursday, India has seen 149 active cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths due to the deadly virus. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will SAARC cooperation improve due to COVID19 crisis

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Modi to Indians: Work from home as far as possible - https://t.co/fihC35FHVC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/D2cJhNlCSq
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 5:10 am

NY Mayor calls for deploying military as COVID-19 cases surge - https://t.co/AlayPox0O0 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ni4s2y0HVB
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 5:07 am

Ram temple 'Bhoomi pujan' likely on April 30 - https://t.co/1FWalCVzra Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/o25P0t5bhC
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 5:04 am

#RSS to 'play role' in making Modi's Janata curfew a success - https://t.co/A9mQwdK7SG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/In75FYQIyH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 20, 2020, 5:00 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.