Modi to Indians: Work from home as far as possible

NEW DELHI: Soon after the dreaded coronavirus claimed its fourth victim in India on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians not to be complacent at faring better in containing the virus outbreak.

“The belief that the global pandemic is over is not correct. Hence for every Indian, it’s very important to be aware and remain alert,” Modi said. Stressing on the need for social distancing, Modi said, “I urge all the countrymen that for the next few weeks, get out of your house only when it is very important. As much as possible, work from home.”

Modi warned that worldwide the count of positive cases has seen a sudden surge. He called upon the citizens to cooperate, given the vast population of 130 crore people in India.

He also added that it would be wrong to assume that India won’t be affected by the virus, as he called for resolve and restraint to fight Covid-19. The Prime Minister said that there is no medicine available for curing the virus. “Hum swasth, to duniya swasth (If I am healthy, world is healthy),” Modi said as he stressed on the urgent need for social distancing.

As of Thursday, India has seen 149 active cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths due to the deadly virus. IANS

Comments

comments