Modi to participate in virtual G20 summit on COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G-20 conference on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday through video conferencing. An unprecedented move, the conference has been named G-20 Virtual and is being chaired by Saudi Arabia. It is expected that an action plan will be prepared to fight the coronavirus.

According to sources, the video conferencing will take place from 5.30 p.m. on Thursday evening till 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that the G-20 is going to play an important role in facing the COVID-19 threat. It is believed that in the meeting there will be an effective discussion on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the measures to mitigate its effect.

Prime Minister Modi himself has said that he is expecting an effective and beneficial discussion on this issue. During the G-20 meeting, a wide-ranging discussion on the treatment of coronavirus is also likely to take place. The member countries may also discuss and announce a package to deal with the crisis.

Currently, over 150 countries are affected by the coronavirus. According to data from the John Hopkins University, 4,38,000 people worlwide have been infected with this disease, and the death toll has crossed 20,000.

