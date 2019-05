India-US shared vision opens way for future opportunities: US Naval chief WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI: US Navy chief Admiral John Richardson has said that his recent visit to India was a “critical opportunity” to strengthen ties between the two navies and sharing views...

Two Indian climbers die on Mount Kanchenjunga in Nepal KATHMANDU: Two Indian climbers have died in Nepal due to high altitude sickness near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga during an expedition to the world’s third tallest peak, an official...

US deports 52 Pakistani nationals ISLAMABAD: Fifty-two Pakistani immigrants deported by the US have arrived here by a special flight amid tight security, a media report said Thursday. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed...

BJP urges EC to take several measures to ensure free and fair polls in West Bengal NEW DELHI: Alleging that there is “complete constitutional breakdown of governance” in West Bengal, the BJP on Thursday urged the Election Commission to take a number of measures, including action...

Govt to soon come out with format to lodge complaints with Lokpal NEW DELHI: The central government will soon come out with a format for lodging a complaint with anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Thursday. As per norms, a complaint shall be...

Indian sect wins right to build spiritual and meditation centre in Australia MELBOURNE: An India-based sect has won the right to build a spiritual and meditation centre in Swan Valley in Western Australia, ending a five-year legal battle with the local council...

Modi says TMC goons behind vandalisation of Vidyasagar statue, vows to install new one MAU (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said his government was committed towards Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar’s vision and promised to install his grand statue at the same spot in Kolkata...

Modi to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath DEHRADUN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning May 18 to pay obeisance at the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath. Modi will visit Kedarnath...

Rahul will play ‘central role’ in formation of new govt: Tejashwi NEW DELHI: A coalition of progressive parties will come together to form the next government and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will play a “central role” in the formation of the...