India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Modi warns China: India capable of giving a befitting reply

Modi warns China: India capable of giving a befitting reply
June 17
16:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sent out a clear signal on the India-China stand-off that resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers, saying India won’t tolerate any misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It was PM’s first statement after the bloodbath at the LAC two days back. He was addressing the Chief Ministers and UTs over the handling of the pandemic. He began by urging everyone to observe 2-minute silence in honour of the 20 martyrs and concluded by chanting ‘Om Shanti’.

Though PM clarified that India prefers peace, he asserted that India will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Articulating India’s clear stand, the Prime Minister, in virtual presence of a host of Chief Ministers, said: “I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply.”

He said sacrifice and valour are in India’s character. Earlier, the Prime Minister called an all-party meeting on June 19 to build a political consensus over the issue. At least 20 Indian Army men, including an officer, were killed on Monday night during a violent face-off with China’s People’s Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh region.

These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the PLA since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: As Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, I bow to exemplary courage&supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect sovereignty&integritâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 1:13 pm

    RT @PTI_News: Jaishankar tells Chinese Foreign Minister Wang that need of hour was for Chinese side to reassess its actions and take correcâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 11:56 am

    Modi warns #China: India capable of ... - https://t.co/oYcMS329Pm Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/B4gvdLZ9OI
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:46 am

    #China sends mixed signals to India ... - https://t.co/xiNEwhIda3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/iX6GWm8Hu2
    h J R

    - June 17, 2020, 10:43 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.