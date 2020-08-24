Modi’s video with peacock will give you ultimate Sunday vibes

India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, tests per million scale new peak of 26,016 NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 tests per million rose sharply to 26,016 as cumulative tests surged to 3.59 crore, the Health Ministry said on Monday underlining that a key component in...

Pompeo hopeful other Arab states to forge ties with Israel JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he hoped other Arab countries would also establish diplomatic relations with Israel as he kicked off a Mideast tour on Monday to...

US allows emergency use of blood plasma treatment for coronavirus patients Washington: The US health watchdog has given emergency authorisation for the use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients in the country, saying the benefits of the treatment outweighed any...

Indian-American Nikki Haley among star speakers at Republican convention WASHINGTON: Nikki Haley, popular Indian-American Republican politician and former US envoy to the UN, will be among the star speakers on the first day of the Republican National Convention which...

Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump’s Mideast peace push JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push. Pompeo...

Trump will focus on American people during Republican convention: WH Chief of Staff WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump will focus on the American people during the four-day Republican National Convention where he would be formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate, according to the...

Prashant Bhushan refuses to apologize in SC for his 2 tweets against judiciary NEW DELHI: Activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court on Monday for his two tweets against the judiciary saying what he expressed represented his bona...

Miss my friend a lot: PM on Arun Jaitley’s death anniversary NEW DELHI: The BJP paid rich tributes to party stalwart Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he misses his friend...

‘Delhi Riots 2020’ gets another publisher NEW DELHI: Following the withdrawal of the book ‘Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story’ by publisher Bloomsbury India, another publishing house Garuda Prakashan has stepped in and confirmed taking over...

Strategic Rohtang tunnel reaches new length of 9.02 km MANALI: The construction of one of India’s most challenging and a marvel of engineering motorways — the Rohtang Pass highway tunnel in the Himalayas — is going to finish new...

Kejriwal urges Centre to resume Metro services within Delhi NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Sunday urged the Centre to resume Metro services that were suspended since March 22 following the Covid-19 outbreak in the capital. Chief Minister Arvind...

No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in China BEIJING: No new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday. A total of 16 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were...

Global Covid-19 cases top 23.3mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 23.3 million, while the deaths have increased to over 807,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning,...

Modi’s video with peacock will give you ultimate Sunday vibes NEW DELHI: When was the last time you saw a Prime Minister feed a peacock or enjoy its company? On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram profile shared a heartwarming...

Next up, Nithyananda’s Hindu parliament of Kailaasa BENGALURU: Absconding godman Nithyananda now aims to follow up on his ‘Reserve Bank of Kailaasa’ with a Hindu parliament in the next six months, he said on Sunday. “With the...

Sonia Gandhi indicates that she doesn’t want to carry on: Sources NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, interim chief Sonia Gandhi has communicated to members of the party’s highest decision-making body that she was not interested...

People from over 101 countries joined Sushant’s prayer meet: Sister MUMBAI: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, is touched by the support of fans and well-wishers received after her brother’s death. She said the virtual prayer meet held...

CBI returns to Sushant’s flat with his staff, recreates crime scene again MUMBAI: The CBI team probing Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Sunday took the late actor’s personal staff back to his flat in Bandra for further questioning and to...

US Covid-19 cases below 50k for 7 days WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 46,754 new Covid-19 cases, marking the seventh consecutive day the daily count fell below 50,000 since August 16. It is...