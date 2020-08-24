India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Modi’s video with peacock will give you ultimate Sunday vibes

Modi’s video with peacock will give you ultimate Sunday vibes
August 24
11:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: When was the last time you saw a Prime Minister feed a peacock or enjoy its company? On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Instagram profile shared a heartwarming video made with a photo collage and short visuals with soothing flute music in the background as he is shown engrossed in feeding the national bird in what is considered the No. 1 VVIP address in India â€“ 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

A peacock wandering aimlessly as the Prime Minister briskly walks by, as it later eats from Modi’s hands, it was clearly a quintessential Sunday vibes post on Modi’s Instagram account where his love for birds and nature is highlighted.

He posted it with a long poem which says ‘the soul of the living being is the soul of God’. It was a rare sneak peek for every social media user, into the life of India’s most important man, in a very different avatar.

This is not the first time though that Modi gave such a peek into his private life. Earlier, a video of him practicing yoga and photos of his brief stroll in the lawn with his mother also touched many hearts.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden-Harris leadership support India's concern?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    #India conducts nearly 3.6 cr COVID-19 tests so far, ... - https://t.co/MODEmQUX8w Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/Z8LA1yILHW
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 11:36 am

    Pompeo hopeful other Arab states to ... - https://t.co/k1cUDbP8Z3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/C9HojiHNZe
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 11:24 am

    US allows emergency use of blood ... - https://t.co/VEgxjNUGEz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/VPk8xbQpRp
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 10:48 am

    Indian-American Nikki Haley among star ... - https://t.co/A63vzGFizK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/HLd95SqdzU
    h J R

    - August 24, 2020, 10:42 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.