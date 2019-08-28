Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Modi’s visit to Vladivostok next week to open new chapter in ties: Russia

Modi’s visit to Vladivostok next week to open new chapter in ties: Russia
August 28
16:18 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia September 4-5 will open a “new chapter” in the already close ties between the two countries as both sides will aim to expand cooperation in a plethora of areas, including defence, trade, civil nuclear energy and hydrocarbons, Russian envoy in India Nikolay Kudashev said Wednesday.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Russia is strongly backing India’s position on abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and that New Delhi and Islamabad should resolve the outstanding issues through dialogue, based on the Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

In Russia, Modi will attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok and hold the annual bilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At a press conference, Kudashev said the summit between Modi and Putin will lay a solid ground for exploration and promotion of a new dimension of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Another Russian official said both sides are working towards finalization of an agreement for setting up six more civil nuclear reactors in India, apart from the Kudankulam project. Under the Kudankulam project, Russia is building six nuclear reactors in India. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.