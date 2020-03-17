Something went wrong with the connection!

Mohit Raina: Playing a real person is an added responsibility

Mohit Raina: Playing a real person is an added responsibility
March 17
14:25 2020
MUMBAI: It is a huge responsibility to portray on screen a person who is alive. The responsibility gets bigger if the person being essayed is a cop and is still in service, Mohit Raina tells you from personal experience, after working in the web series “Bhaukaal”.

The show is based on a real-life cop named Navniet Sekera. In the show, Mohit’s character is called Naveen Sikhera.

“It’s a very raw and rusty subject inspired by true life events. It’s based on a real life IPS officer who still holds a very important position in the Uttar Pradesh police force. This was in the early 2000s when he completely cleaned up several places in Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar, which was known as the crime capital of the country at that time,” Mohit claimed whole speaking to IANS.

Mohit Raina Playing a real person is an added responsibilityThe actor added: “The story is based on his life. He is a very famous name over there and has completely changed the meaning of police force, in Uttar Pradesh especially. ‘Bhaukaal’ is a 10-episodic series where I play him.”

Quizzed if it is an added responsibility playing a police officer who is still in service, the actor replied: “Yes of course. It is an added responsibility because you are portraying someone who is still in service.”

“Before shoot commenced, I met him, spent some time with him and his family. He comes from a very simple farming background. After meeting him I realized that he is very passionate, dedicated about his work and has a daredevil nature. Women’s safety has been his top priority over the years. I realized that my responsibility is too much because he is still in service. I have tried to give my best and he is satisfied,” informed Mohit.

Directed by Jatin Wagle, the crime drama web series stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhant Kapoor, Bidita Bag and others. “Bhaukaal” has recently premiered on MX Player. IANS

Related Articles

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

