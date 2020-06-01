India Post News Paper

Mona Singh: ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’ is ‘super real, dark, toxic’

June 01
11:46 2020
MUMBAI: Actress Mona Singh says the upcoming third season of her web show “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain” is going to be “super real, dark and toxic”. Mona’s character Ananya had quite a journey — as a lover, wife and mother.

“Whenever I’m on the sets of ‘KKHH’, I really enjoy a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard pressed for time,” said Mona.

“I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out,” she added.

The third season will be out on June 6 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

